Huntsville City Schools passes motion to settle Title IX lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by a Lee High School parent.

Huntsville City Schools passed a motion to settle a Title IX lawsuit Thursday evening at a city council meeting.

The lawsuit was filed by a Lee High School parent. The parent claimed the school district didn't treat girls' sports programs the same way it treated boys' sports programs.

In the 21-page lawsuit, the parent claimed the facilities for the boys' and girls' sports weren't equal and the boys' baseball field had new spectator seating and a nine-inning scoreboard that the girls' didn't have.

The lawsuit claimed boys were allowed to start practicing sports during the fourth block, but girls didn't practice until after school. The lawsuit asked for equal funding, and for travel to be provided for girls' sports as well.

It isn't the first time the school system has faced a Title IX lawsuit. Back in 2016, Huntsville City Schools was sued by Huntsville High School parents whose daughters played softball. In 2017, they settled and agreed to upgrade the girls' facility and provide equal funding for the program.

