Huntsville City Schools parents adjust amid cyber attack, cancelled classes

On Tuesday, Huntsville City Schools announced students will not be returning to in-person or virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

This comes as both local and federal authorities investigate what appears to be a ransomware attack on the school system.

Parents continue to adjust their children's schedules, but this time, it is not because of a pandemic. Instead, it appears to be a cyber attack.

"My first thought was, well, that's extremely 2020," a parent, Benjamin Shapiro, said.

Shapiro has a sixth and seventh grader in Huntsville City Schools. They are both learning virtually this year. His frustration is not with the district.

"I'm upset that someone would take advantage of an already chaotic situation with something like this. Well, we're kinda in the point where it is what it is," Shapiro said.

Mother of three, Torie Serkez, is concerned about how this is impacting her kids, especially since her first grader is autistic.

"Even from the Thanksgiving break, my son has suffered," Serkez said. "My son suffers if he's out of school for more than a day."

All three have been learning in-person since the district welcomed students back. While this mother is able to work from home, she said when her son is thrown off his routine, his behavior becomes an issue.

"It causes chaos in my house," Serkez said.

Right now, the district is asking parents to avoid logging into any Huntsville City Schools platforms, as authorities investigate the threat.

Both parents said they hope classes resume by next week.

"You know, our children with special needs, you know, ten years from now, we don't know what that's going to look like because these are detrimental times for them," Serkez said.

Right now, it is unclear if anyone's information has been compromised by this threat. The district said they are hoping students will resume class next week.