Police investigating after kids jump off Huntsville City Schools bus

Huntsville police said the driver told officers he passed some students' bus stops, because there was too much disruption on the bus.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville City Schools and police have confirmed an issue occurred involving a bus driver Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Sparkman Drive. 

Huntsville police officers responded to the scene and made contact with the driver of the school bus who said kids on board were being disruptive and distracting. The driver told officers he passed some students' bus stops, because there was too much disruption on the bus.

Police said the bus driver pulled over and notified officers that kids started jumping off the bus. A Huntsville City Schools official said staff responded to the situation to help, and another bus was dispatched to take students home.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are expected at this time, according to police.

Below is a statement from Keith Ward, Huntsville City Schools spokesperson:

“Huntsville City Schools is aware of an issue with an Apple Bus Driver that occurred this afternoon. HCS district staff responded to the situation to provide assistance and ensure that another bus was dispatched so that all kids could be safely transported home. HCS expects Apple Bus to provide a quick resolution to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.”

