Huntsville City Schools' new staffing agency confident in role with district

Huntsville City Schools' newest staffing firm is looking to hire around 600 people for various positions within the district.

WAAY 31 spoke with the staffing firm, SPUR, about what employees can expect for the next school year.

The spokesperson for SPUR said more than 150 people stopped by the job fair on Wednesday.

SPUR is looking for security officers, instructional aides, lunch workers, custodians and more for next fall. Huntsville City Schools voted to approve the new staffing firm over PESG on Monday night.

SPUR was the lowest bidder for the contract and employees complained they were not receiving their paychecks from PESG. SPUR said it plans to be open and transparent with new employees.

"We want as many people coming by and looking at us, because in addition to giving them jobs and opportunities, we're also focused on giving them better access to benefits when they do come on board, and that's extremely important to us as a company," said Christopher Hand, spokesperson for SPUR.

Hand said the company is guaranteeing weekly pay and even pushing for a perks and rewards program. It will also offer discounts on things like prescription drugs and gas.

A spokesperson for SPUR said all current employees with the school system also need to register with the agency.

SPUR will be holding another hiring event this Friday at the Springhill Suites in downtown Huntsville. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.