Huntsville City Schools names interim chief financial officer

Huntsville City Schools' chief financial officer, Tina Hancock, is stepping down. She was elected to fill the position back in February after Bob Hagood resigned.
The district's Board of Education approved a temporary contract with James Brumley to serve as the Finance Director and Interim Chief School Financial Officer at a work session on Thursday.
Hancock is taking another job outside of education.
