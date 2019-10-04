Huntsville City Schools names interim chief financial officer

Huntsville City Schools' chief financial officer, Tina Hancock, is stepping down. She was elected to fill the position back in February after Bob Hagood resigned.

The district's Board of Education approved a temporary contract with James Brumley to serve as the Finance Director and Interim Chief School Financial Officer at a work session on Thursday.



Photo: https://www.huntsvillecityschools.org/directory/brumley-james Photo: https://www.huntsvillecityschools.org/directory/brumley-james

Hancock is taking another job outside of education.

Read our previous stories below:

Huntsville City Schools announces new chief school financial officer

Huntsville City School Board to announce choice for chief financial officer

Huntsville City Schools announces Top 5 chief financial officer candidates

Huntsville City Schools aims to appoint new chief school financial officer by mid-February

Huntsville City Schools CFO resigns