Huntsville City Schools makes adjustments to virtual academy for next semester

Huntsville City Schools extended the deadline until Friday for parents to choose whether to register their child for Huntsville Virtual Academy for the second semester.

The deadline was previously set for Wednesday.

Leaders with the district made some adjustments to the virtual academy and extended the deadline to give families time to decide which learning platform will work best for their students.

Some of the adjustments for the spring semester are:

Every student K-12 student that’s enrolled in the virtual academy will be required to log into every class at their scheduled time to be counted as present.

Students might not have the same teachers next semester as they do this semester.

The goal is to have teachers from the district only teach for Huntsville Virtual Academy, not switch between traditional and virtual learning.

A spokesperson for the district says they are making these adjustments to give virtual students a sense of routine with a normal school schedule.

“It’s beneficial to students because it gives them more structure. It allows them to log on at designated times. That means they’ll be able to interact with their teachers, interact with their classmates, designated times throughout the day in order to ultimately replicate the traditional school environment as much as possible by providing them with that structure,” said Craig Williams.

If you wish to enroll your student in the Huntsville Virtual Academy for the second semester, you must complete the enrollment form by Friday at midnight.

You can see the full list of changes for the upcoming semester below: