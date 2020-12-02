Huntsville City Schools makes progress on solving cyber security attack issue

Huntsville City Schools says it's making progress on resolving the cyber security attack issue, which has resulted in students being out of school for the rest of the week.

Because this is an active investigation, all the district could say is that it is moving forward in finding a solution to the problem.

District officials say Wednesday was really about getting staff, teachers and students ready to go back to class as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday, principals and school administrators met to go over the plan for the next couple of days and weeks. Teachers will head back to schools Thursday to work on how they will teach students while minimizing the use of technology.

As teachers and staff at Huntsville City Schools prepare to teach students with using minimal technology because of a cyber security attack, some parents are worried their child or children may fall behind in an already unpredictable year.

"He's a gamer kid, so he's just, he's playing strategy games and, you know, that keeps his gears turning," said Kelly Parks, parent.

Parks says she's not too worried about her son, Mason, falling behind since Huntsville City Schools students are not in class right now because of what the school is calling a ransomware attack. She says she trusts the school district is doing everything possible to get kids back in the classroom as quickly as possible.

Another parent, Ben Crow, says he worries about his daughter's education, especially with all the disruptions this year with coronavirus and now, this cyber attack.

"Are we where we should be? Is her reading level appropriate? Is her math skills appropriate? It's a real burden for parents to have to kind of worry about that," said Crow.

District staff and principals met Wednesday to discuss how they will be moving forward with teaching and learning. Officials say the goal is to get students back in class as soon as possible.

"The main thing we are asking for at this point is continued patience, continued flexibility and continued understanding," said Craig Williams, Chief Communications Officer for Huntsville City Schools.

The plan is for students to return to learning sometime next week.