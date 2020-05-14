Huntsville City Schools looks to hire more teachers

Huntsville City Schools is looking to hire more teachers.

The district is hiring for math, science, English, social studies, special education and elementary and secondary education. It's also looking to place teachers in elective courses like cybersecurity, art, music, Spanish and business.

Eligible candidates can interview virtually. The district says it’s also working with colleges to hold Zoom recruiting sessions.

You can apply online here. To learn more, email recruiting@hsv-k12.org.