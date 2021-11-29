Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville City Schools looking to sell Annie Merts Center for nearly $3.5M

Cass Holdings LLC wants to repurpose the land into condos and single-family homes.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 4:31 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 5:59 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Huntsville City Schools is looking to sell its current central office.

During Monday morning's special called meeting, the board was told about the most responsive offer from Cass Holdings LLC.

The company wants to buy the Annie Merts Center for nearly $3.5 million. The land would be repurposed into condos and single-family homes.

However, the sale is not final. The building still needs to be inspected. The sale would also need approval from the City Council and the Huntsville Historical Preservation Commission.

Right now, only a few departments remain in the building. The human resources and talent management departments are expected to move out this week. The finance department will also move out soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events