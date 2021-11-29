Huntsville City Schools looking to sell Annie Merts Center for nearly $3.5M

Huntsville City Schools is looking to sell its current central office.

During Monday morning's special called meeting, the board was told about the most responsive offer from Cass Holdings LLC.

The company wants to buy the Annie Merts Center for nearly $3.5 million. The land would be repurposed into condos and single-family homes.

However, the sale is not final. The building still needs to be inspected. The sale would also need approval from the City Council and the Huntsville Historical Preservation Commission.

Right now, only a few departments remain in the building. The human resources and talent management departments are expected to move out this week. The finance department will also move out soon.