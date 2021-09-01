Clear
Huntsville City Schools is not considering moving students to virtual learning

Huntsville City Schools

Across all campuses, there are about 24,000 students. Right now, about 250 staff and students are battling the virus.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 7:14 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 7:15 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Parents in Huntsville will continue sending their students to school for face-to-face instruction.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson squashed false claims that Huntsville City Schools is heading to virtual learning. 

Craig Williams said numbers do not support moving into remote learning. Any rumors about students transitioning to learning fully remote are false. 

"I want to be very clear and set the record straight today," said Williams. "We're not making any plans to transition the school district into remote learning." 

As of right now, Williams said remote learning is a resource the district is offering. If parents want their children to learn remotely, they have that option.  

Wiliams said Huntsville City Schools is prepared to transition and utilize remote learning, only if conditions worsen. 

There's no threshold number that would make the district move to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools make decisions based on state health department guidelines. 

The district updates its number of coronavirus cases online every Wednesday. This is to continue transparency between the district and parents. 

Huntsville City Schools was one of the first districts in Alabama to mandate both students and staff wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

