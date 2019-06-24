Huntsville City Schools increases price of school lunches

The Huntsville Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the price of school lunches.

The proposed increase is 30 cents, raising the price to $2.65.

A district official told WAAY 31 the United States Department of Agriculture requires them to look at meal prices every year to make sure the price they charge students is enough to cover the price of the food in the meal.

The last time lunch prices increased was in 2016, when they went up 10 cents.