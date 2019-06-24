Clear

Huntsville City Schools increases price of school lunches

The change is because of a federal regulation.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the price of school lunches.

The proposed increase is 30 cents, raising the price to $2.65.

A district official told WAAY 31 the United States Department of Agriculture requires them to look at meal prices every year to make sure the price they charge students is enough to cover the price of the food in the meal.

The last time lunch prices increased was in 2016, when they went up 10 cents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events