Huntsville City Schools hosting food drive ahead of Thursday night game

Huntsville City Schools is announcing plans to host a food drive between Grissom and Huntsville high schools before the football teams face each other in the rivalry game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

The “#FillTheShelves Food Drive” will model the annual “Beat Hunger” competition between Auburn University and The University of Alabama. Donated items will benefit the Manna House, the organization that provided meals to students at several HCS campuses during Blended Learning earlier in the year.

“We are excited about this new tradition in Huntsville City Schools,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley. “This competition is a great cause that supports a vital community partner in the Manna House.”

The schools are excepting the following items:

Any non-perishable items

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Soup

Macaroni and Cheese

Toilet paper

Canned goods and dry goods

The competition will begin on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and run through Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The winner will be announced prior to kickoff at the Grissom versus Huntsville game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M campus beginning at 7 p.m.

And yes, the winning school gets a trophy!