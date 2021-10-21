Huntsville City Schools honors the life of beloved teacher, Dr. Richard Showers, Sr.

Thursday, the Huntsville community came together to celebrate the life of the trailblazing former city councilman, Dr. Richard Showers, Sr.

While many people remember him as the first African American to serve on Huntsville City Council for decades, they may forget about his life of service before that.

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. was a teacher at Huntsville City Schools, teaching within the school system for 33 years and leaving behind a legacy that continued long after his retirement.

"He truly was not only a pillar for education and advocates for students, but he was a pillar in our community," says superintendent Christie Finley.

Huntsville City Schools remembered the beloved, retired teacher as a pillar for education.

"Spanning 33 years, Dr. Showers worked diligently as a career technical educator, a science teacher, and GED instructor impacting the lives of thousands of students across Huntsville City Schools," says Elisa Ferrell, the school board president.

In Thursday's Board of Education meeting, Ferrell read a resolution honoring Dr. Showers after it was delivered to his family during Thursday's funeral service.

Ferrell said, "Thank you very much to the Showers family for allowing Dr. Showers to do so much for the community."

After more than three decades as an educator, Showers leaves behind a lasting impression.

"I knew him as a very passionate activate for the schools, as well as for the city," says council member Jennie Robinson.

Robinson says Dr. Showers’ contribution to education only enhanced his time on city council.

"He was an employee of the school system and sometimes we forget that, that was his contribution to the city as well as his time on the council," explains Robinson.

Dr. Showers retired from Huntsville City Schools back in 2005. His commitment to education continued with his time on city council, and his impact is still felt in the school system today.

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. will be laid to rest Friday at 11 a.m. at New Mount Marriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lillian, Alabama.