Huntsville City Schools holds first graduation with social distancing in place

On Thursday, Huntsville City Schools held its first graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. This comes after weeks of delays and uncertainty because of coronavirus.

WAAY 31 went to the first of eight ceremonies planned for Thursday and Friday. Larger high schools are broken into two ceremonies to allow for social distancing.

Each ceremony will be at the Von Braun Center. Families will be seated with distance between them. Graduates are told to wear masks during the ceremony, but they can briefly take them off while walking across the stage.

We spoke with a mother right before her son walked across the stage.

"It's such a big milestone for him. He, honestly, didn't want to come because of all the restrictions in place, but we feel like it's important to celebrate his accomplishments. Very glad to be here. Glad that they're doing it," said Melissa Tash.

The district is also streaming the graduation ceremonies online.