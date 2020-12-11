Huntsville City Schools finishes first full week of learning since cyber attack

Huntsville City Schools finished its first full week of learning since the ransomware cyber attack.

All students and teachers can now use the district's online platforms like Schoology and Schools PLP if they are at home and not using the district's WIFI.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students can use their Chromebooks at home, and again, when they're not using the districts WIFI.

Every teacher and high school student is still not allowed to use their Windows devices.

A spokesperson with the district, Craig Williams, said they're working diligently to get everything back to normal. They worked especially hard to get Huntsville Virtual Academy (HVA) up and running for elementary school students.

“The elementary grades, those are when students learn vital skills for the foundation for the future. Such as key reading, math, literacy skills," said Williams. "So, one particular focus for the district at large is Huntsville Virtual Academy students, but in particular, especially those Huntsville Virtual Academy students in grades K through five, because that’s where you learn so many of the vital skills for future success.”

Elementary school students enrolled in HVA will go back to virtual learning on Monday, Dec. 14. There's no update when students in grades 6-12 in HVA will go back again.

The district is currently working to get the new devices to teachers. High school students are expected to receive their re-issued devices after winter break.