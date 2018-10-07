Huntsville City Schools Director of Finance submits resignation

Huntsville City Schools Director of Finance has submitted his resignation. It comes less than two months after the Deputy Superintendent of Finance told the school board that the district is short millions of dollars.

According to documents obtained by WAAY 31, Willie Davis's resignation goes into effect on October 15th. It's unclear if his resignation has to do with the district's financial status. Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 it has no intention of filling Davis's position.

Elisa Ferrell, the School Board President, said Davis was in charge of bank reconciliations, making sure bills were paid and depositing money in a timely manner. Ferrell said she couldn't say if Davis made any errors that were a part of the district's financial problems, because his resignation is a personnel matter.

Bob Hagood, Deputy Superintendent of Finance for Huntsville City schools, is Davis's boss. Hagood is the one who informed the school board in August about the financial problems. This was after an error was made by Hagood's department.

The district's 2019 budget has millions in spending cuts but doesn't have cuts that will impact jobs. Superintendent Christie Finley told WAAY 31 the budget can be adjusted throughout the year.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the Director of Finance's resignation. Check back here for more updates.