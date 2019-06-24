The Huntsville Board of Education voted unanimously to cut the number of buses the district uses.
The move will save the district $700,000 by getting rid of 11 buses. Some bus routes will be altered and consolidated to accomidate the change.
Related Content
- Huntsville City Schools cuts number of buses
- Huntsville City Schools rolls out new school buses
- Proposed Huntsville City Schools budget calls for millions in cuts
- Huntsville City Schools says district cuts 57 teaching positions
- Changes down the road for Madison City School buses
- Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Resigns
- Huntsville City Schools CFO resigns
- Are charter buses safe?
- Huntsville Police discuss murder numbers for 2018
- Pay raises and cuts coming for Huntsville City Schools support staff
Scroll for more content...