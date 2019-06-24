Clear

Huntsville City Schools cuts number of buses

The move will save the district money.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville Board of Education voted unanimously to cut the number of buses the district uses. 

The move will save the district $700,000 by getting rid of 11 buses. Some bus routes will be altered and consolidated to accomidate the change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events