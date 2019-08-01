Police hold orientation for Huntsville City Schools crossing guards

As Huntsville City Schools students start gearing up to head back to school, their crossing guards are preparing to keep the roads safe for them.
On Thursday, Huntsville police held their annual Public Safety Aide orientation for new and current crossing guards. The guards completed paperwork and went over schedules and duties for the year.
The department also took some time to honor guards who have served 20, 25, 30 and 35 years. Mayor Tommy Battle thanked the guards and told them they make our community a better place.
We talked to one guard who has been serving for the last 32 years. She said being a guard is more than just helping kids cross the street safely.
"I had one little boy. He didn't have shoes. He was wearing his brother's slippers, and so I went to K-Mart, we had a K-Mart then, and bought him a pair of shoes that light up. The heels light up, and the next day he came and he was just banging his feet and stomping his feet so that I could see that they were lighting up."
There are about nine new guards this year. On Friday, they will train on directing traffic at intersections.
