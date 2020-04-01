Huntsville City School parents concerned about blended learning plan, lack of district's clarity

Wednesday afternoon, Christie Finley, the Huntsville City Schools Superintendent, shared the district's plan for finishing the school year outside the classroom.

The district is working with ADTRAN and Huntsville Utilities to make WiFi more available.

Kids will be able to get internet within 300 yards of hotspots. At this point, the school year is set to end in May.

Some parents say they still need more answers to how Huntsville City School's online blended learning plan is supposed to work when it starts next week.

Parents in Huntsville are all over social media already complaining about the program the district plans on using and the student's access to WiFi and security.

WAAY 31 ask Huntsville City Schools about those concerns, but we couldn't get clear answers parents are asking for.

In a virtual news conference, the district said it plans on using buses as WiFi hotspots at every school in the district and will spread even more bus hotspots across the city.

Students wouldn’t be allowed on the busses. The district said each hotspot will have a range of about 300 yards and kids could connect from home starting Monday.

The district didn’t say where those spots will be, and the district didn’t answer that question. It also didn’t answer what students outside the range of those hotspots should do, or about back up plans in case the computer program it plans on using doesn’t work.

The program called Canvas is one of the most popular online learning plans in the country but is dealing with an overload issue right now.

WAAY 31 repeatedly tried to get answers for parents, but we couldn’t directly ask any questions.

Everything was online because of social distancing concerns and words were changed in a few of our questions when a school spokesperson asked them.