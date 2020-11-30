Huntsville City Schools closing schools for ‘cybersecurity threat,’ orders shut down of devices

Huntsville City Schools says it is closing all schools and campuses for the remainder of the day Monday “due to a potential cybersecurity threat.”

The school system has not provided any details on the threat, other than to say “students, families, and faculty and staff members should shut down their district-issued devices and ensure the devices remain off until further notice.”

The system also says no one should log in to any HCS platforms from either school or home.

Campuses will dismiss at the following times:

-12 pm: Elementary students (excluding AAA and ASFL)

-12:30 pm: Middle and Junior High students (including AAA and ASFL)

-1 pm: High school students

-1:30 pm: Staff members

All after-school activities and athletics events will continue as planned.

HCS will provide students with meals as they exit buildings. The district will provide stakeholders with additional updates.