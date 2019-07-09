Huntsville City Schools changes coming this fall

Several changes are being made to the Huntsville City school system.

Tuesday morning the board of education voted on topics that will impact students beginning in August.

Starting this school year students will now be required to tuck in over-sized clothing, shorts must reach the middle of the thigh, and students will be allowed to wear non-gang-related scarves and bandanas.

Board members unanimously approved these changes to the dress code policy. They also clarified what over-sized clothing is. They said it’s anything that is several sizes larger than what fits a student, not just one or two sizes more. Board members said these changes were made to improve safety and learning experience. They explained that weapons can be hidden in large T-shirts or sweatshirts and inappropriate clothing can be distracting.

"Our job is to make sure that all students are learning at high levels and when things get in the way that prevent that our job is to address it. So school safety and ensuring that the climate is positive and conducive to learning is our job," said Superintendent Christine Finley.

Some other changes were approved this morning. An “I” was added to the grade scale, meaning incomplete. It can be given to a student who is sick for a long period of time.

The board also agreed to put six new part-time security resource officers in the schools to improve safety. While one of the biggest topics at the meeting was dress code for students, an employee dress code will also be discussed on July 15.