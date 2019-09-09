Huntsville City Schools celebrates 56 years of integration

Monday marks a special day in history for Huntsville City Schools. Fifty-six years ago it became the first public school system in Alabama to integrate.

Monday at Sonnie Hereford III elementary the students there celebrated with a ceremonial walk around the front of the school.

Sonnie Hereford III was a Huntsville doctor who enrolled his son at Fifth Avenue School when the schools were legally able to integrate.

Sonnie Hereford IV was at the ceremony today where he talked about how proud his dad was to have a school named after him.

"You know, at the groundbreaking for this, my father said that other than the day that he was married and the birth of his children that that was the proudest day of his life. And I think he only said those first two parts because he felt like he had to. You know, I think that was the proudest day of his life," said Sonnie Hereford IV.

Dr. Hereford III was able to tour the school before he died. His son told us he loved how modern it was.