Huntsville City Schools cancels today’s outdoor after-school, evening activities

Due to the expectation of heavy rains and possible scattered thunderstorm activity from early afternoon through late evening, all Huntsville City Schools outdoor after-school and evening activities for Monday are cancelled.
Huntsville City Schools Weather Safety Team, working in conjunction with the EMA and other local agencies, will continue to monitor conditions and send out updates should any additional changes be necessary.
For the latest on today’s weather, stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

