Huntsville City Schools cancels today’s outdoor after-school, evening activities

Due to the expectation of heavy rains and possible scattered thunderstorm activity, all Huntsville City Schools outdoor after-school and evening activities for Monday are cancelled.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville City Schools Weather Safety Team, working in conjunction with the EMA and other local agencies, will continue to monitor conditions and send out updates should any additional changes be necessary.

