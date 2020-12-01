Huntsville City Schools cancels classes remainder of week due to ransomware threat

Huntsville City Schools is cancelling classes for the remainder of the week due to a ransomware threat.

The district cancelled classes both Monday and Tuesday after announcing “a potential cybersecurity threat.” It said that “students, families, and faculty and staff members should shut down their district-issued devices and ensure the devices remain off until further notice.”

The system also says no one should log in to any HCS platforms from either school or home.

Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools Chief Communications Officer, said on Tuesday that the district is in the remediation phase of identifying and resolving the issues.

Some staff members will be returning to schools on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Classroom teachers will return to schools on Thursday, Dec. 3, and all students will be out of school for the remainder of the week.

Williams said students will hopefully be returning sometime next week.

Teachers will be putting together learning packets because the district is still trying not to use technology as much as possible.

The district will be serving curbside meals at select locations, beginning Wednesday through Friday. Those locations have not yet been finalized, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said that it appears to be a ransomware attack and that the system is working with local and federal authorities. He said they found out about the threat because the school district's IT help desk received a high volume of calls, more than normal for a Monday.

It’s unclear if anyone's information has been compromised.

Tuesday's update from the district said "HCS is aware that some families at several campuses may have received phone calls regarding internet access for students. This does not appear to be connected to the cybersecurity threat. As a precautionary measure, these calls have been reported to law enforcement authorities as part of the investigation."

It goes on to say "Families will not receive any district correspondence requesting their student’s name or personal information. HCS encourages families to be extremely cautious in sharing personal information with anyone. Avoid opening any emails and do not click on any links from unfamiliar email accounts."

