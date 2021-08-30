Huntsville City Schools cancels after-school activities as Tropical Storm Ida approaches

Huntsville City Schools is canceling all after-school activities on Monday due to the potential of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ida.

After-school tutoring, athletics, extracurricular activities, and on-campus events will not occur, the system said in a news release.

Buses will operate on a normal schedule.

This impacts on Monday. Decisions about Tuesday have not yet been made.

