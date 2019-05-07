Huntsville City Schools board member Pam Hill announces resignation

During the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, District 5 board member Pam Hill announced she plans to resign on May 24.

Hill explained she has some health issues and wants to spend time with her grandkids. She went on to say she has a disease that causes pain and that she’s been sick. She is also building a home outside of District 5, and she will close on the home the same day she resigns.

According to the district, Hill began her employment with Huntsville City Schools in 1966 at Highlands Elementary School, and she left teaching after 19 years to pursue her position on the Board of Education.

She was elected to the Board of Education in 2016 to serve a four-year term. Someone will be appointed to replace her.