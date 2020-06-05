Huntsville City Schools announces virtual option for students

Huntsville City Schools announced a virtual school option for students.

The virtual academy will start in August.

Students in grades K-12 will be able to access learning materials anywhere and anytime remotely. The program will also offer each student a personalized pace and schedule.

Participating students must have internet access, but the district will provide devices. They are also able to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities at their zoned school.

Students who graduate from the virtual academy will receive a Huntsville City Schools diploma and can participate in graduation ceremonies.

Registration opened Friday and lasts through July 29. You can register here.