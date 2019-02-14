Huntsville City Schools announces new chief school financial officer

On Thursday, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education announced that Tina Hancock was voted the district's new chief school financial officer.

The district's top five candidates, Vernon Bice, Tina Hancock, G. Michael Manuel, Jeff Middleton and LaVerne Williams, were released on January 31. Each board member nominated a candidate at Thursday's meeting, and they voted from that list.

Hancock is currently a chief school financial officer with Hoover City Schools.

This job search came after the board accepted the resignation of the former chief school financial officer, Bob Hagood, in December. When Hagood resigned, the district was still short more than $2 million of the state required one month fund.