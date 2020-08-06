Huntsville City Schools announce protocols for fall football

Huntsville City Schools has protocols in place for high school football this fall.

The district's Athletic Director, Scott Stapler, said high school football can be played safely.

"We aren't using locker rooms right now," Stapler said.

No locker rooms is one of several things the school system is doing differently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other measures include face masks on the sidelines and limited fans in the stands.

Stapler said Milton Frank holds 8,500 people so he added it will be easy for fans to spread out.

The number of fans allowed at games will be announced later this week.