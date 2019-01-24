Huntsville City Schools aims to appoint new chief school financial officer by mid-February

In the next two and a half weeks, Huntsville City Schools could have a new chief school financial officer. At Thursday's meeting, the board and superintendent hammered out the details of the selection process.

Here's the schedule they approved:

-January 25th-31st: Board members and superintendent will select top 5 applicants to interview

-January 31st: Announce top 5 candidates at special called board meeting

-February 1st: Invite candidates to interview

-February 12: Appoint Chief School Financial Officer

The application closes at midnight Monday, and at last check, 21 people have applied. A district official said only 17 of those applicants meet the minimum qualifications.

It was roughly this time last month when the board accepted former Chief School Financial Officer Bob Hagood's resignation. At the time of his resignation, the district was short $2 million in their state required one month fund because of a clerical error.

The board's goal is to have Hagood's former position filled by February 18th, which is sixty days after it was officially vacated.