Huntsville City Schools adds sixth meal pickup location

Huntsville City Schools is adding another location for students to pick up meals.
Parents can now take their students to Morris School on Bob Wallace Avenue.
Students 18 years and under are able to go to get free meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals can be picked up from Lee High School, Lakewood Elementary, McDonnell Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Chaffee Elementary, or Morris School.
The meals are provided through a partnership with The Rock Church and Manna House.
