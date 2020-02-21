Huntsville City Schools adding African-American history courses for high schoolers

During a Board of Education Meeting Thursday, Huntsville City Schools announced they are offering African-American history courses as electives.

The school board is still ironing out some of the details surrounding those courses, but has said it will be offered to students in high school.

"I think it will provide kids nowadays with a more in depth understanding of their background when it comes to African Americans," Zyketra Guess, a parent, said.

Guess said she is the parent of two children in Huntsville City Schools. She said she just heard about the district's announcement, but she's happy they're doing it.

"I think that it's a great idea," Guess said

The district said the state already has the course codes for the classes, which means Huntsville City Schools doesn't mean to create the class from scratch - since there are already templates and coursework in other districts in the state.

Students told WAAY 31 they're glad the district will offer the courses year-round. They said right now it feels like African-American history is only taught during one time of year.

"They don't mainly stay on that subject unless it's Black History Month more than likely," said Tanarius Harris, a student.

Guess said she feels like these courses would provide a more in depth look into African-American history.

"Instead of focusing on or starting at slavery and working their way forward they could cover a little bit more of some of the accomplishments and some of the things we contributed, too, throughout our history," Guess said

And, students say they're ready to add it to their schedules.

"I would like a class based on that like strictly on African-American history, I would like a class based on that," Harris said.

The district says it will wrap up the details of the courses over the next couple of weeks. They said it won't replace any other history courses since it is only an elective. They also aren't sure how it will be implemented in grades K-8th.