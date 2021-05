Students and staff members evacuated Williams Elementary and Middle after the campus received a bomb threat about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, said Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools spokesman.

Law enforcement authorities are working with the system’s Security Team to investigate the threat, Williams said.

This is the second bomb threat Tuesday at a Huntsville City School.

A threat was called in to Grissom High School about 8 a.m. Read more HERE