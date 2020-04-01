Huntsville City Schools to hold virtual news conference on learning plan

Huntsville City Schools will hold a virtual news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The district will update students, parents and employees on how they will use traditional and digital resources for the rest of the school year.

Right now, we know the district worked with the City of Huntsville to reserve the Von Braun Center for June 25 and June 26 for graduation.

The school calendar will be followed with school ending on May 21. Exam exemptions are still in place for the second semester.

The district says grab-and-go lunches are available at every school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting April 6.

April 6 will be a blended learning open house for teachers to reach out and families to learn the program. Lessons will start April 7.

The news conference on Wednesday will stream on the district's website.