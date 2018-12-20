Huntsville City Schools Superintendent to ask board of education to accept resignation of CFO

The Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools will ask the board of education Thursday evening to accept the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer of the district, Bob Hagood.
WAAY 31 will have a reporter at the meeting and will provide updates.
