Huntsville City Schools Superintendent to ask board of education to accept resignation of CFO

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 5:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools will ask the board of education Thursday evening to accept the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer of the district, Bob Hagood.

