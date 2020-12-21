Huntsville City Schools: Social Security numbers, parent emails possibly accessed during ransomware attack

Huntsville City Schools announced Monday it is possible that Social Security numbers and email addresses could be part of the information that was accessed during a Nov. 29 ransomware attack on the district.

In a news release, the district said:

The following non-public, personally identifiable information may have been accessed as part of the ransomware incident:

· State Student Identification Number (SSID) – For students enrolled during the following calendar years: 2013, 2016 and 2020

· Email addresses for Parents – Linked to SSIDs of students enrolled during calendar year 2020

· Social Security Numbers of employees who worked for the District from 2010-2020, contractors who performed services for the District from 2010-2020, and students who participated in a club called “Fantastic Four” during calendar year 2008

The district said it is “treating all information that was locked down as having been taken by the attacker.”

The district said it has not contacted the attacker or paid any ransom.

See the district’s complete release below: