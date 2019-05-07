Clear

Huntsville City Schools P-8 model will be split into elementary, middle schools

The district is going to break up its P-8 school model into elementary and middle schools, starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Sarah Singleterry

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to break up the district's P-8 school model into elementary and middle schools, starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

By making this change, the district says it will get more state funding for administrators, and it will result in several hundred thousand dollars of savings annually.

For the current P-8 schools, elementary and middle schools will be separate but in the same building. 

