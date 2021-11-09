Huntsville City Schools desegregation advisory committee talks discipline at 1st meeting of year

Discipline remained a hot topic Monday at Huntsville City Schools' first desegregation advisory committee meeting of the year.

"Discipline is paramount to education," said DAC Chair Christopher Gregory. "Discipline is important. If we don't have discipline in our schools, we'll have anarchy, and we do not have an education environment."

The committee left the issue until the end of the meeting agenda, but DAC members said it is something they're looking into deeply.

"Let me make this clear: This DAC is responsible for dealing with inequities with discipline. It's not this DAC's responsibility to fix discipline in Huntsville City Schools," said Gregory.

Michelle Watkins, a member of the Huntsville City Board of Education, recently voiced her belief that the district is losing teachers at a record number due to kids acting out in the classroom.

Gregory believes there may be more to that problem than meets the eye.

"We don't know specifically why this is happening," he said. "We have some ideas. We're calling for additional cultural training and all of those things."

Gregory said he understands where Watkins is coming from and that they’re looking into exactly why teachers are resigning the way they are. But, he said, teachers possibly leaving over student behavior is more of an issue of understanding across the board than a racial thing.

Still, it's something the committee plans to look into more deeply than in years past. He said they're moving in the right direction, but more can be done.

"I see us hiring more mental health professionals, and I see us hiring more counselors," he said. "I see a good faith effort as it pertains to that. But, I want to echo, as a parent of seven children, it's important to do that work at home."

One of the big things DAC wants is more input from the community and from the district. Gregory said he wants more face-to-face conversations between the district and the parents they serve moving forward.

Gregory also told WAAY-31 they want to hear more input from teachers and staff, so if there are issues with discipline in the classroom or school, they can address those concerns.

Parents can reach out to DAC through their website or email them directly at hsvdac@gmail.com with questions and concerns.