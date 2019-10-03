Huntsville City Schools Chief Financial Officer Tina Hancock is stepping down

Huntsville City Schools says the current chief financial officer, Tina Hancock, is stepping down. She was elected to fill the position back in February after Bob Hagood resigned.

A spokesperson with Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the Board of Education is set to discuss and vote on an interim chief financial officer employment contract. That is expected to happen during the new business section of the agenda.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Read our previous stories below:

