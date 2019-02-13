Huntsville City School Board to announce choice for chief financial officer

UPDATE: The vote for a new Chief Financial Officer was postponed on Tuesday. One of the board members was not able to be at the meeting. A special called meeting is scheduled for Thursday so the board can vote.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education held the final interviews for the Chief Financial Officer position with the school system.

The position has been open since former CFO Bob Hagood resigned in December. On Monday, five candidates were interviewed with hopes of filling the spot.

The candidates each had up to five minutes to answer each of the six pre-selected questions asked by the board. The questions included what technical skills they have that will help in the position, how they would handle a situation if they had a difference of opinion from the board and how they would approach the budget process.

The district has faced some financial troubles in the past, and the new chief financial officer will take on the task of balancing the budget. WAAY 31 spoke to a candidate who said she’s confident she could turn the financial situation around, if offered the job.

"I worked in a small system before in Jackson County where basically there wasn't a large staff, so I was it. So, I know how to get down in the weeds and watch those financial transactions, and sometimes you just have to do that," said the candidate, Tina Hancock.

We spoke to another candidate who said now is not the time to point fingers, but instead the time to move forward.

"We've just got to work towards changing that. Changing the direction of spending," said Jeff Middleton.

The school board will vote on the candidates Tuesday evening at 5:30 during a work session in the community room at the Annie C. Merts building. WAAY 31 will provide updates.