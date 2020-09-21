Huntsville City Schools: 9 cases of coronavirus, 114 in quarantine

The Huntsville City School System says there are nine cases of coronavirus among the district’s students, faculty and staff as of Monday.

There are 114 people in quarantine.

The system has not released specific information as to how those numbers break down among students, faculty and staff.

The system did say that five of the nine positive coronavirus cases and 20 of the 114 quarantines are from the Academy For Academics & Arts.

Craig Williams, system spokesman, said the coronavirus cases represent 0.01 percent of the AAA school community of 430 students and staff.

In all of Huntsville City Schools, there are about 25,640 students and staff members. Williams said the 9 total coronavirus cases represent 0.0003 percent of the district population.