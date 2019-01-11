Huntsville City Schools investigates if teen snuck into school they didn't attend

We're working to learn if a private school student snuck into a Huntsville city school for two days without being caught. The revelation came from Huntsville's school board member, pam hill at last night's meeting.

She told us she'd share more details today. But, that didn't happen. If this is true, it could expose a huge flaw in Huntsville schools' security.

Friday, the school district said they weren't able to get in touch with hill and fellow board members said she hasn't returned their calls either. We called her five times today and sent her text messages--but still no answer as to when and where this happened.

There are six high schools in the Huntsville City School District.

Friday, no one with the district was able to give us an answer about how, or even if, a private school student really did sneak into a school and sit through classes for two days.

School board member, Pam Hill made the comments while talking about what she called, a security issue in the district. She said she talked to the teen's private school and learned he was expelled after setting a desk on fire.

Friday, we called private schools in Huntsville and none we talked to knew about the incident. When we asked Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue if either had any incident reports of a teen trespassing or lighting a desk on fire they said they had no record of it, but couldn't confirm it didn't happen, just that they weren't notified.

Parents told me they didn't feel comfortable talking about the incident without knowing more about it.

Ironically, the school safety task force gave a presentation at last night's meeting, but they didn't discuss this issue.

When we hear back from Board member, Pam Hill, we'll update you with the information.