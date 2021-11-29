Huntsville City School to keep masking mandatory at start of second semester, may change weeks after

Huntsville City Schools will keep masking mandatory for the beginning of next semester, but the policy may change weeks after students return from winter break.

Starting January 14, the school district will look at the community transmission rate in Madison County every week to decide on its masking policy.

The rate must be at a low to moderate level for at least a week to make masking optional. If masks are optional and the transmission rate reaches a substantial to high rate for at least a week, masks will then be required for everyone again.

School leaders say it's the best way to keep everyone safe.

"It's all about keeping students in the classroom. Keeping them safe in the classroom. Keeping teachers present because they learn better when a teacher is present," President of the Huntsville Education Association Jennifer Prince said.

Prince helped the school board create the new mask matrix. She says there is a concern with the new Omicron variant, but they'll take it a day at a time like how they did with the Delta variant.

"My hope would be that the school system and us just watch. Watch what happens and make the appropriate responses as we see it affecting our community," Prince said.

A local infectious expert says keeping masks is the right move, especially after winter break.

"It's not the moment to take away face masks not because of the Omicron, but because of the time period where the weather is getting colder. There are higher chances of being indoor. There will be higher chances of transmission not just COVID, but other respiratory illnesses, and that can make it very difficult to keep a school open," Dr. Ali Hassoun said.