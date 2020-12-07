Huntsville City School students prepare to return to class Monday morning

Monday morning virtual students will pick up assignment packets for the week. Students and teachers are not allowed to use district devices! Instead, they will be working with pen and paper.

We spoke with district parents about the change. They tell us the only real difference is the that students will be learning. One parent tells us she trusts the district is making the best choice for students.

"I have full confidence that learning will continue. Again, it's going to look a little different than it was before, but technology has always just been a tool in that toolbox," said Elizabeth Fleming, parent.

Again, neither traditional or virtual students can use district devices. Each school will coordinate drop off times for assignments to be handed in. Virtual learning students can pick up their work today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.