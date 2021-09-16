Huntsville City School student faces discipline after bringing unloaded firearm to school

A Ridgecrest Elementary School student who brought an unloaded firearm to campus on Thursday will face disciplinary action, according to Huntsville City Schools.

“The weapon was confiscated, and the incident was immediately addressed,” according to a news release from the school system.

Also from the release:

HCS asks families to speak with their children about the importance of “see something, say something.” If anyone witnesses suspicious or unusual activity at school, please immediately inform a teacher or school administrator so they may investigate the claim and address any items of concern.

Bringing weapons to school is not acceptable, and HCS asks families for their support in speaking with their student about the importance of making good decisions in order to promote an environment conducive for teaching and learning.