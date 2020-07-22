Huntsville City School parent prepared for virtual start

Now parents in Huntsville City Schools are having to figure out their own plan on how to make virtual learning work for their household.

Jade Raths son was supposed to start first grade this year at Weatherly Heights Elementary School. However, she is able to work from home, so she felt it was only fair to enroll her kid in the virtual academy.

Now that everyone is having to learn remotely, she is worried about the impact this is going to have on the entire school year.

"We decided since it was better for us, since I can teach him at home, to kinda get out of the way, be less of a burden on the system," Raths said.

Raths originally wanted to send her first-grader back to the classroom, but after talking to teachers, she realized virtual learning is likely safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As long as the numbers are climbing and you know, we need to do what's safe," Raths said. "My main concern is for the kids that really need school for safety and stability."

Raths also has a son heading into ninth grade. However, his grandmother started home-schooling him four years ago. She said he is on the Autism Spectrum and works better alone.

When her son was younger, in-person instruction was critical.

"I mean if autistic children miss their sensory integration therapies for months on end, it can be life-altering," Raths said.

During these 9-weeks, she is hoping employers help parents, especially those who do not usually have the opportunity to work remotely.

"I'm fortunate in the fact that I'm in a family business where I've been accommodated, and the people that work for us, we try to be extremely accommodating as far as if you have to bring a kid to do something, you have to do that," Raths said.

If parents want their kids to be able to go back to the classroom they will need to enroll their kids in remote learning.