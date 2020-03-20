Huntsville City School buses delivering food to neighborhoods

Some students can now get meals delivered right to their neighborhoods while schools are shut down due to the Coronavirus.

Huntsville City Schools is sending buses filled with meals to two areas: Cherokee Bend Apartment complex and the Edmonton Heights neighborhood.

Friday was the first day a bus full of meals made its rounds. One parent told WAAY 31 this food is helping her take care of her kids while they're at home.

The buses will come to the two apartment complexes every weekday through March 27. Huntsville City Schools says the food is available between 11 a.m. and noon.

WAAY 31 spoke to some kids who picked up meals from the buses. They said they received bags full of sandwiches, chips, apple sauce and juice boxes.

One parent said she is thankful for the buses because it has been hard finding food at grocery stores lately.

"We are going to be really short on groceries because kids eat a lot and we have been going through a lot of food," said Huntsville resident, Shaniqua Kent.

Certain schools are also allowing parents to pick up lunches for their students.

These are the schools you can pick up meals from:

Lee High School

Lakewood Elementary

Morris Elementary/Middle

Chaffee Elementary