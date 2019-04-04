Huntsville City School board postpones Pre-K tuition vote

A Pre-K proposal vote was initially near the top of Thursday’s Huntsville City School board agenda, but the board discussed it and decided to push the vote until the end of the meeting.

Huntsville City Schools has had free Pre-K for the last seven years, but the district says recent budget constraints mean they would have to make significant cuts to Pre-K programs if they don't make some changes.

Board member Michelle Watkins asked the district's chief finical officer to provide specific numbers at the end of the meeting that would provide more details on how this new Pre-K proposal would impact Title One funding for McNair and Jemison schools, since both are Title One schools but don't have a Pre-K program.

The meeting continued, and at the end of the agenda, the board decided to table the vote for a future meeting. Watkins said the numbers show that under the Pre-K proposal, more than $100,000 would be taken out of McNair and Jemison’s individual Title One funding in order to support Pre-K programs in other Title One schools. Watkins asked that the administrators at McNair and Jemison be notified of this before the board votes.

The vote is rescheduled for the next board meeting on April 18th, but if the board can't come to a solution, it could be pushed again.