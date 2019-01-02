Huntsville City School Board member, Michelle Watkins, appeared in court Wednesday morning after being arrested on December 31 on a harassment charge. She entered her plea of not guilty, and her court date is scheduled for February 11 at 1 p.m.
Watkins currently serves District One and is the vice president of the school board.
Related Content
- Huntsville City School Board member pleaded not guilty to harassment charge
- Huntsville City School Board member arrested
- Harassment report made against Huntsville School Board member
- Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member might be censured
- Huntsville school board members fed up with lawyer
- I-Team: The big question surrounding Huntsville City Schools board member's arrest
- Teacher, former school board member charged with sex crimes
- Huntsville terror suspect intends to plead guilty
- Huntsville terror suspect Aziz Sayyed pleads guilty
- Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
Scroll for more content...