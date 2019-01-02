Clear
Huntsville City School Board member pleaded not guilty to harassment charge

Watkins currently serves District One and is the vice president of the school board.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville City School Board member, Michelle Watkins, appeared in court Wednesday morning after being arrested on December 31 on a harassment charge. She entered her plea of not guilty, and her court date is scheduled for February 11 at 1 p.m.

