Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge

Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins has been acquitted on a harassment charge.
Watkins appeared in court Friday morning.
She was arrested in late December, after a citizen said Watkins verbally harassed her at a Safety Forum meeting at Jemison High School in October.
Huntsville police dropped the case due to lack of evidence and because the citizen did not immediately get a warrant.
Watkins released a statement proclaiming her innocence after her arrest.
Check back for updates.
