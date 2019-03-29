Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge

Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins has been acquitted on a harassment charge.

Watkins appeared in court Friday morning.

She was arrested in late December, after a citizen said Watkins verbally harassed her at a Safety Forum meeting at Jemison High School in October.

Huntsville police dropped the case due to lack of evidence and because the citizen did not immediately get a warrant.

Watkins released a statement proclaiming her innocence after her arrest.

Check back for updates.