Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge

Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins has been acquitted on a harassment charge.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Watkins appeared in court Friday morning.

She was arrested in late December, after a citizen said Watkins verbally harassed her at a Safety Forum meeting at Jemison High School in October.

Huntsville police dropped the case due to lack of evidence and because the citizen did not immediately get a warrant.

Watkins released a statement proclaiming her innocence after her arrest.

